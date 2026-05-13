'So I Resigned': Mumbai Woman Quits Job After Being Publicly Yelled At By Boss For Asking Overtime Compensation - VIDEO

A viral social media video posted by a young professional from Mumbai has triggered widespread conversations about employee dignity, unpaid overtime, and evolving workplace expectations among India’s younger workforce.

The 26-year-old woman, identified as Dhrupadi, shared her resignation story on Instagram, explaining why she chose to walk away from her role at a music ed-tech company after nearly three years of employment. Her candid account quickly resonated with thousands online, turning her personal experience into a larger discussion on corporate work culture.

“Low Pay Is Survivable, Disrespect Isn’t”

In the now-viral clip, an audio recording allegedly captures her manager raising his voice while responding to her request for compensation for additional working hours. The recording includes the statement:

“You guys have to align, everybody has to align to my rules and regulations. If you do not like it, please leave tomorrow. It’s completely okay.”

As the audio plays, on-screen text reads, “All I asked was compensation for extra hrs (after working for 2 years).” The video later shows her with another message: “So I resigned.”

Explaining her decision, Dhrupadi wrote, “Low pay? survivable. Disrespect? nope.” She added that maintaining self-respect mattered more than continuing in an environment where concerns were dismissed publicly.

Why She Chose to Quit

According to her post, she had worked at the company for two years and seven months while building a strong professional reputation. After consistently putting in hours beyond her official schedule, she formally asked for compensation and accountability.

She claimed the response was public humiliation instead of dialogue. After raising the matter professionally and requesting an apology, she decided to resign when no corrective action followed.

Reflecting on the experience, she wrote, “I’m proud to belong to a generation that is becoming less afraid to stand up for its boundaries publicly.”

Gen Z and the Shift in Workplace Expectations

Her video also touched on a broader cultural change. She argued that audiences, and employees, are increasingly valuing authenticity over “performative perfection,” linking the rise of relatable Gen Z creators to growing workplace dissatisfaction.

The incident has struck a chord with young professionals who increasingly prioritise mental well-being, fair compensation, and respectful management practices over traditional ideas of job loyalty.

Social media users largely supported her stance. One commenter wrote, “Super proud of you for taking this decision. I am happy to see that you did not let them take you for granted any further!”

Another user highlighted a systemic concern, commenting, “Until the government brings strict laws against unpaid overtime, talent will keep leaving for opportunities overseas.”