Kanpur Sees Sholay-Style Protest As Woman Demands Husband’s Release Amid POCSO Case | X / sirajnoorani

Kanpur: In a scene that could have been ripped straight from a Bollywood blockbuster, a high-voltage drama unfolded in Kanpur on Tuesday.

Trading a film set for a high-tension transmission tower, a young woman scaled the structure in a desperate, Sholay-style protest to demand the release of her husband, currently behind bars on kidnapping and POCSO charges.

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The incident occurred directly behind a local police station, sending authorities into a frenzy. For hours, the woman remained perched high above the ground, refusing to budge until her husband was brought to her.

Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Vipin Tanda led the dialogue, attempting to talk the woman down from the dangerous height. To break the deadlock, police brought the husband, who was already in transit for a court hearing, to the site.

"We got information regarding a woman climbing a tower located behind the police station. Police officials rushed to the scene, engaged in a dialogue with her, and successfully persuaded her to climb down," Tanda said.

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While the tower stunt was cinematic, the legal reality behind it is far more sobering. The case dates back to October 2025, involving a messy intersection of romance and the law.

The husband was arrested following a complaint by the woman's mother. Because the woman was allegedly a minor at the time of the elopement, the police invoked the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act alongside kidnapping charges.

"An inquiry into the entire incident revealed that a case was registered against a man for kidnapping her. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody, and provisions of the POCSO Act were invoked," said Tanda.

"In this context, the woman climbed the tower today demanding the release of the accused individual from jail. Since the young man was currently in jail pursuant to a court order--and had been brought to the court today for a scheduled hearing--the woman took this drastic step," he said.

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Despite the criminal case, the woman's mother confirmed the duo had married shortly after eloping. The husband has been in judicial custody for the past six months.

The woman's mother painted a picture of a family caught in a legal and social limbo. She claimed the husband's family had initially "misled" her daughter, but is now refusing to take responsibility for her.

"The boy's family has now demanded that he be released... but at the same time, they say they are unwilling to keep her. They told us, 'We will not keep your daughter.'"

Upon seeing him, the woman climbed down, and the two shared an emotional embrace on the ground.

As the dust settles on the Kanpur "Sholay" stunt, the legal battle remains. The woman has been sent for professional counselling as per standard protocol following her drastic actions.

Authorities are conducting an inquiry into the protest and re-examining the relationship dynamics between the woman, her husband, and their respective families.

Since the husband is in jail via court order, his release depends on the legal merits of the POCSO case, regardless of the height his wife is willing to climb.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)