'Arre Idiots, Marr Jayega Wo': Children Seen Playing With Dolphin That Accidentally Hit River Bank In Bihar's Chhapra; Internet Angry

A disturbing video circulating on social media has triggered widespread outrage after showing children playing with a live dolphin believed to have accidentally drifted close to the shore in Chhapra. The visuals have reignited debates around wildlife awareness and public responsibility toward endangered species.

Dolphin seen struggling near shore

The viral clip shows the dolphin, identified by viewers as India’s National Aquatic Animal, the endangered Ganges river dolphin, surrounded by children who appear unaware of the animal’s distress. The dolphin can be seen gasping for breath and struggling to move, suggesting it may have been stranded or disoriented after coming too close to land.

Instead of alerting authorities or attempting a rescue, the moment was treated as amusement, with people gathering around and interacting with the animal. Dolphins cannot survive long outside water, and human handling only increases stress and reduces their chances of survival.

Netizens express shock and anger

Social media users reacted strongly, criticising both public ignorance and the lack of immediate administrative intervention.

One user wrote, “Parents and elders need to educate kids about animal abuse. This is heartbreaking. The dolphin is gasping for air and water. Too sad.”

Another commented, “Arre idiots, marr jaayega aapki masti and photography ke chakkar mein. Kuchh toh sharm karo.”

A third user added, “That is India’s present, lack of awareness, no empathy towards fellow beings and entertainment in misery of others. Please don’t term this innocence or nativity, it’s not.”

The incident has once again highlighted gaps in wildlife awareness across India, particularly in regions connected to river ecosystems. Conservationists emphasise that stranded aquatic animals should never be touched; instead, local forest or wildlife authorities must be contacted immediately.