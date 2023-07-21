 Little Girl Recreates Powerful Dialogue From Deepika Padukone's Padmavati; Viral Video Leaves Netizens Calling Her 'Superstar'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralLittle Girl Recreates Powerful Dialogue From Deepika Padukone's Padmavati; Viral Video Leaves Netizens Calling Her 'Superstar'

Little Girl Recreates Powerful Dialogue From Deepika Padukone's Padmavati; Viral Video Leaves Netizens Calling Her 'Superstar'

The viral video shows the girl killing it with her facial expressions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Little Girl Recreates Powerful Dialogue From Deepika Padukone's Padmavati; Viral Video Leaves Netizens Calling Her 'Superstar' |

A video of a young artist recreating the heavy dialogues of Deepika Padukone from the Bollywood film 'Padmavati' has surfaced on social media and gone viral. It shows a girl named Kiara Khanna dressed in a costume similar to what reel Queen Padmavati adorns in the scene as she says, "Jab Talwar Rakh Hi Dee Thi Toh Kaat Hi Dete Uska Sar, Mauka Tha, Aur Badal Dete Itihaas K Panne..."

Take a look at the video below

WATCH: Original scene from the film Padmavati

Netizens react

The viral video shows the girl killing it with her facial expressions. The emotions she portrays to nail the dub have impressed netizens. Heart emojis poured in the comments section along with messages that praised Kiara and her acting skills. People also blessed her to achieve great heights and shine with success.

"Superstar" was the name given to her by Instagram users after they watched her performance aptly to the dialogues.

Check comments

Read Also
WATCH: Groom's friends perform to Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang on wedding stage, energetic dance...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Little Girl Recreates Powerful Dialogue From Deepika Padukone's Padmavati; Viral Video Leaves...

Little Girl Recreates Powerful Dialogue From Deepika Padukone's Padmavati; Viral Video Leaves...

WATCH: Love For SRK-Kajol; Fan Creates Dance Reel At Exact Location From Where Song 'Gerua' Was...

WATCH: Love For SRK-Kajol; Fan Creates Dance Reel At Exact Location From Where Song 'Gerua' Was...

Kerala Viral Video: Drunk Man Drives Car On Railway Track In Kannur, Arrested

Kerala Viral Video: Drunk Man Drives Car On Railway Track In Kannur, Arrested

Trending News: Woman Goes Viral For Having Wheelchair Similar To Barbie's

Trending News: Woman Goes Viral For Having Wheelchair Similar To Barbie's

Barbie Fever Or For Real? Video Of 'Pink Dolphin' Sighting Goes Viral From Louisiana Coast (WATCH)

Barbie Fever Or For Real? Video Of 'Pink Dolphin' Sighting Goes Viral From Louisiana Coast (WATCH)