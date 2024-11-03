'Lipstick, Nail Polish, Herbal Multani Mitti Pack...': Man's Desi Gift To Wife Goes Viral, Makes Netizens Say 'Auntie Won In Life'

Man's simple and special gift for lady love goes viral | Instagram/IamPritam

There are people who don't expect luxurious presents, but wish to receive something simple yet special. In a heartfelt incident that took place in an Indian family, a husband was seen gifting his dear wife a punch of gifts. What all did he buy for his lady love? You were wrong if you mentioned about flashy and fancy gifts. The man kept it too simple, yet managed to win the heart of the wife.

A video which is now going on the internet records the man visiting a shop and making a purchase for his wife.

Watch video

He doesn't ask for one or two products, but takes down almost the entire store by shopping nearly a dozen of things from there. He picks a few desi gits for his wife including herbal care and beauty products, leaving the woman in admiration.

The footage showed the man purchasing daily use items like lipstick, nail polish, shampoo, herbal paste and packs, hair accessories, and more. Instead of shopping and presenting luxury bags or perfumes to his beloved wife, he is seen making her smile with some routine personal care items.

It was learned that the gifting was part of Diwali rituals at their home.

The video not only recorded the husband shopping these items for his wife, but also managed to capture her reaction on seeing the gift. She seemed to be happy for receiving a list of usable items during the festival. Innocently, on seeing so many beauty products shopped for her, she asked for a beauty box from the husband suggesting she could place the gifted items inside it.

Netizens react

The video of the couple, mainly of the man shopping many gifts for his wife, is going viral on Instagram and attracting reactions from netizens. It has won the hearts of people on how the man knew his wife well and bought her things she would love and use.

Taking to the comments section, they wrote that the couple had known each other well making it easy to impress them with not fancy, but usual gifts too.

"So cute," netizens said while admiring the couple. "Sweetest," they added. People even commented on the video pointing out that this is exactly how "Men in love" behave. Soon, one of the users wrote, "Auntie won in life". "Lovely couple ever," others said further.