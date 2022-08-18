LinkedIn user's post on wife fighting breast cancer deserves your attention

Image credit: Google

A LinkedIn user posted the story of his wife's fight against cancer. His name is Babar Shaikh and his post on his wife, Zahra, has gathered appreciation from LinkedIn users.

“This post is more than just about cancer. Zahra had a full time job, a budding business and I was transitioning into a new job. In the midst of this, we were caught in the eye of the storm," Shaikh wrote in his post.

shaoni sarkar

“The lesson here, though, is this; she didn’t allow her reality to change her life. She kept her job (despite first taking a sabbatical), she kept adding value to brands the way shes always done day in day out. She grew her cheesecake business manifold. Her social media presence increased 4x, sales went through the roof and she made a brand that has become a “household name” in many quarters - all from the confines of her bed. A lesson in fighting with grace, if there was ever one", his post further read.

Read Also Suniel Shetty joins LinkedIn; writes about his sojourn

Read Also Allahabad University gets copyright for early breast cancer detection