New blood test detects breast cancer in its early stages, provides 99% accurate results

Datar Cancer Genetics (DCG) has come up with a blood test that is highly accurate in detecting breast cancers at early stages in asymptomatic individuals. Moreover, the results of this test will come out in 12 days following which patients can start early treatment.

According to the doctors, this will help many women who are not able to detect it at an early stage and end up getting treated only during the last stages. The test - EasyCHeckBreast – uses a 5ml blood sample and will cost Rs 6,000.

It is recommended in consultation with a qualified physician for asymptomatic women of 40 years and above. Dr Ashwini Ghaisas, director of applications at DCG, said the main aim is to reach women who are living with breast cancer and only come to know of it when it has reached stage IV and the survival rate is only 30 per cent.

“If the test result is positive then you have to go through mammography and MRI. Most of the time breast cancer is detected at the advanced stage of cancer this test will help to detect asymptomatic patients early. With the timely diagnosis, it will help start treatment at an earlier stage and the success rate will also increase,” she said.

During clinical trials EasyCheck-Breast was tested on 8,112 asymptomatic women with baseline cancer risk and BIRADS-1 on mammography, along with 217 known breast cancer cases. The test had a sensitivity of 88.2 per cent, with specificity and accuracy at 99 per cent.

The test was developed by DCG which has tied up with the Apollo Cancer Centre. It uses a proprietary technology developed by the company to detect circulating tumor cells and clusters specific to breast cancer with very high accuracy.

Rajan Datar, founder and president, DCG, said, “Unfortunately, most cancer cases are detected at high levels, requiring more intensive and expensive treatment, with debilitating side effects and greater risk of failure. The EasyCheck-Breast collaborative is the culmination of years of international research and innovation and has been developed, tested and validated on populationsized groups.”

Datar added that a simple blood sample will promise early detection of cancer even in asymptomatic individuals and increases the chances of successful treatment and survival.

Regional CEO (western region) of Apollo Hospitals, Santosh Marathe said “The test provides reassurance that one is cancer-free and can go about their daily lives without worry. Our experienced oncologists continue to stand by our patients and their families providing precision care with comprehensive treatment modalities.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer found in women globally. It has also surpassed lung cancer as the leading cause of cancer incidence in the world in 2020, with an estimated 2.3 million new cases, accounting for 11.7 per cent of all cancer cases.

Epidemiological studies have shown that breast cancer is expected to cross 2 million worldwide by 2030. In India, between 1965 and 1985, the incidence of breast cancer increased by almost 50 per cent.

The estimated number of its cases in India was 1,18,000 in 2016. According to the data, in India, breast cancer accounted for 13.5 per cent (1,78,361) of all cancer cases and 10.6 per cent (90,408) of all deaths in 2020.