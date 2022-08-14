e-Paper Get App

Lady calls bf un-Instagrammable, posts snaps with other men

It is saddening to realise that your girlfriend does not find you attractive

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

It is saddening to realise that your girlfriend does not find you attractive. Lately, a man took to a public forum to write that his girlfriend told him that she did not like taking photos with him as he was not good-looking. To make matters pathetic, the lady posted photos with other men, making her bf feel sadder.

The man told on Mumsnet, " My girlfriend says I'm un-Instagrammable. I'm in my 30s and we've been dating since a year before the pandemic happened. We both [said we had a connection] from day one, and neither of us had experienced this so soon before or to this extent."

He further said, "I still love her and she says she loves me, her closest friends know about us but her wider circle doesn't. Before she told me that I was un-Instagrammable, she posted [a picture of 'her and her boyfriend'] which wasn't of me, it was some other bloke."

