Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on Krishna Janmashtami 2022 | Twitter

With people performing Krishna Janmashtami puja to enthusiasts gearing up for dahi handi celebrations, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created displayed his skills at the Bhubaheshwar airport.

Sharing his sand art's image on Twitter,he wrote, "Greetings on #Janmashtami! May Lord Krishna bless all for peace and happiness." The work shows balakrishna along his peacock feather and maakan pot, all carved well out of sand. He also took to add bubble texture to the background of his creation.

See pic: