Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 06:59 PM IST

Kota Factory's #JeetuBhaiyaOP to give 'muft ka gyaan'; netizens flood Twitter with questions

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Jeetu Bhaiya from Kota Factory is the one teacher that we all wish we had in real life. But what if we tell you that your wish might just come true even if it's for a little time?

Recently, Netflix India promised its Twitter followers that they will get their questions answered from Jeetu Bhaiya himself. Isn't that cool? You have to use the hashtag #JeetuBhaiyaOP

Netflix India wrote on Twitter, "If you had a chance to ask Jeetu Bhaiya for advice, what would you ask? Use #JeetuBhaiyaOP and receive some muft ka gyaan."

The tweet went viral within minutes as questions poured in from across India. As expected, Jeetu Bhaiya's fans have some really hilarious as well as relatable questions for him.

For instance, one Twitter user wrote, "Excuse me Jeetu bhaiya, how do I express my love to people who text instead of calling?"

Another wrote, "Okay Jeetu bhaiyaa listen, how do I argue without crying?!"

Here are some more hilarious questions. Laugh away!

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 06:59 PM IST
