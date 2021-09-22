'What is free but you still need to be bold to ask?': Twitterati's answers will make you laugh out loud

We live in a society that is patriarchal and considerably conservative. In our society, a lot of things are taboo. We are made to keep shush every time we try to speak about them. When it comes to demanding or asking for something, sometimes we need to be bold. Even if some things are free, asking for them requires one to be brave and undaunted.

In its latest campaign called "#BoldAndFree", makeup brand Sugar asked people on Twitter, "what is free but you still need to be bold to ask?"

The tweet soon went viral. The replies that sugar's tweet received range from relatable to hilarious.

Replying to the tweet, one Twitter user wrote a highly relatable comment when they said, "Permission for a Goa trip."

We have all asked for someone's Netflix password on our broke days, haven't we? On a similar note, one Twitter user replied, "Asking for someone’s @netflix password."

The comment section of Sugar's tweet is filled with multiple such gems.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 04:40 PM IST