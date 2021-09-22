e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan tests positive for Covid-19, 6 close contacts isolated
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 04:40 PM IST

'What is free but you still need to be bold to ask?': Twitterati's answers will make you laugh out loud

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Photo | Photo: Unsplash

Representational Photo | Photo: Unsplash

Advertisement

We live in a society that is patriarchal and considerably conservative. In our society, a lot of things are taboo. We are made to keep shush every time we try to speak about them. When it comes to demanding or asking for something, sometimes we need to be bold. Even if some things are free, asking for them requires one to be brave and undaunted.

In its latest campaign called "#BoldAndFree", makeup brand Sugar asked people on Twitter, "what is free but you still need to be bold to ask?"

ALSO READ

Watch Video: Neeraj Chopra steals the show with unseen avatar in new CRED advertisement
Advertisement

The tweet soon went viral. The replies that sugar's tweet received range from relatable to hilarious.

Replying to the tweet, one Twitter user wrote a highly relatable comment when they said, "Permission for a Goa trip."

We have all asked for someone's Netflix password on our broke days, haven't we? On a similar note, one Twitter user replied, "Asking for someone’s @netflix password."

Advertisement

The comment section of Sugar's tweet is filled with multiple such gems.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Raveena Tandon slams bakery workers for unhygienic practices after video goes viral, says 'hope they...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 04:40 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal