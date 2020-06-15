Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto from Amazon; receives Bhagwad Gita instead

"Understand the chronology," Das urges in Bengali, before delving into a step by step recounting of the event that left him with a copy of the Bhagwad Gita. On June 10, Das had placed the order after getting information that the book was available at a discount. As he explains, the book was for Rs 90 with a delivery charge of Rs 50, and he placed the order and paid online via card.

He had received a message confirming the order, which added that it would be delivered by the 12th or 13th. Accordingly he received the parcel, which incidentally claimed that the Communist Manifesto was enclosed within, on June 13. It was only when he opened the parcel that he was "stunned" to discover the Bhagwad Gita.

It is unclear as to whether Das has raised the issue with Amazon, or whether the company has reacted to the mix-up.