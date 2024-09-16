'Koi Nahi Pahuchega Delhi': Passengers Exchange Threats After Scuffle Breaks Out On IndiGo Flight; VIDEO Viral

Passengers Exchange Threats After Scuffle Breaks Out On IndiGo Flight |

Guwahati: In a shocking incident, a scuffle broke out between two passengers on an IndiGo flight over luggage space in the cabin. The incident was caught on camera, and the video is now going viral on social media. Both passengers can be seen yelling and threatening each other in front of other passengers. The cabin crew and the other passengers were able to calm the situation after a long struggle.

The incident took place on an IndiGo flight traveling from Guwahati to Delhi on Friday, September 13. An argument broke out between two male passengers, which escalated into threats. The flight crew had to intervene to calm the situation. Despite their efforts, the passengers continued to scream and give threats to each other.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, one of the men involved in the fight is heard saying, "Badtameezi se kaise baat kar raha hai mere se. Ehsan kar rahe ho kya sorry bolke?" (How rudely are you talking to me? Are you doing me a favor by saying sorry?). The other man responds by saying, "Koi nahi pahuchega Delhi" (No one will reach Delhi).

A woman on the flight, who appears to be a family member of one of the passengers involved in the scuffle, can be seen pleading with both men to stop fighting and sit down. She also apologised to the other passenger, who was shouting. The argument started when a man traveling with his family got into a dispute with the passenger seated in front of him.

The argument escalated to such an extent that both the man's family and the flight crew had to intervene. Despite their efforts, the fight continued, with both passengers persistently scolding and threatening each other.