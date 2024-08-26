Video: Enraged Woman Hits Cop With Stick, Tears His Shirt After He Intervenes To Stop Scuffle Between Two Groups In UP's Khushinagar; Police Arrest 2

X

In a now-viral video, a woman, accompanied by a man, can be seen chasing and hitting a cop with a stick after he intervened to stop a scuffle between two groups in Uttar Pradesh’s Khushinagar. As per reports, the incident took place on August 19, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In the purported video of the incident, the woman can be seen chasing the constable with a stick in the middle of the road to hit him. Meanwhile, a man present at the scene can be seen pushing and arguing with the cop as onlookers watch.

According to Kushinagar police, a dispute broke out between two parties while they were on their way to visit the Sidhua temple and watch the fair. A constable had reached the spot to resolve the dispute. During this, one party misbehaved with the policeman.

Soon after the video of the incident surfaced on social media and went viral, Kushinagar police in a post on X said that a case had been registered in the matter under the relevant section and two accused had been arrested and sent to jail.

“During the darshan and fair at Sidhua Mandir, two parties got into a fight and quarrelled with each other. During this, one party behaved indecently with a policeman. Appropriate action has been taken in the matter,” wrote police on X and posted a video statement.

Reacting to the video, UP Congress in a post on X, slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and pointed fingers at his government for the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

कुशीनगर में दो पक्षों के बीच का विवाद सुलझाने पहुंचे सिपाही को ही लोग सरेआम सड़क पर मारने-पीटने लगे। उसके कपड़े फाड़ डाले।



यह योगी का बनाया हुआ उत्तर प्रदेश है। जो 'ठोको नीति' से चलता है। इसे न तो वर्दी का मान रखने आता है, न ही कानून का सम्मान।



प्रदेश को इतना बदहाल बनाने और… pic.twitter.com/aXszVLVxRe — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) August 26, 2024

UP built by Yogi runs on "thoko Niti": UP Congress

"In Kushinagar, people started beating up a policeman who had come to resolve a dispute between two parties. They tore his clothes. This is the Uttar Pradesh built by Yogi. It runs on the 'Thoko Niti'. It neither knows how to respect the uniform nor the law. The entire credit for making the state so miserable and destroying respect for the law from the minds of people here goes only to the BJP government."