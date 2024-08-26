UP: Ticketless Passengers Expose Woman Posing As TTE On Patalkot Express Train, RPF Take Action After Video Goes Viral

Fake TTE | X

A woman impersonating a ticket checker entered a coach of crowded Patalkot Express and started asking passengers to display their travel tickets to her. Similar to an official authority, she wore a white shirt and a formal trouser while visiting the coach and pretending to be a TTE (Traveling Ticket Examiner). She also carried an ID card string around her neck which supported her claims of being employed by the Indian Railways. However, her attempt to pose as a rail official was foiled after she confronted a group of ticketless passengers onboard.

Viral video

Woman poses as TTE, asks people to display train tickets

When the fake TTE interacted with a group of passengers from a crowded coach and learned they were commuting without a valid ticket, she allegedly tried to extract money from them on the pretext of being an authority who could facilitate reservation based on last-minute cancellations and vacant berths.

Some part of the interaction between the fake female TTE and the passengers was recorded on camera and the visuals from the incident are now widely being circulated on social media. The footage shows people asking the woman a valid proof to establish her genuineness of being a railway employee and an authorised person to inspect trains and check travel tickets of passengers.

Fake TTE exposed

The passengers asked her for her job number (employee code) to verify her employment with the railways, but she denied to produce any proof in front of them by saying "Nahi bata sakti (I can't tell that)." Soon, she tried to step out of the conversation and escape from being caught red-handed. She allowed the ticketless passengers to travel without a ticket and said "It's okay. There's no problem if you all don't have a ticket." This statement made it evident for the passengers that the woman was faking to be a TTE and was not really an authorised employee.

In the video, one of the passengers claimed that he would register a complaint and report her.

RPF take action

As the incident went viral and one of the passengers allegedly reported the issue online, necessary action was taken against the fake TTE. Reportedly, she was taken into custody by the RPF in Jhansi.