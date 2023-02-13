e-Paper Get App
Kiss Day 2023: Not kisses, internet is caught up with 'memes'

Valentine's week is about to conclude and today is Kiss Day. Singles are celebrating it in their usual style, memes!

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Ahead of February 14, the day of love, the internet has geared up for the celebration of Kiss Day. Valentine's week is about to conclude and today is Kiss Day. Singles are celebrating it in their usual style, memes! Yes, not kisses but they are caught up with memes.

Check out some memes:

article-image

Kiss day comes after Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day and Hug Day.

article-image

