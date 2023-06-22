Kili Paul Shares Photo Of Father's Leg Injury, Asks Fans To Pray For Speedy Recovery |

Tanzania-based social media influencer Kili Paul took to Instagram on Wednesday to inform his fans and followers about his father's health condition. It was noted that Kili's dad suffered a leg injury and that it was allegedly the third time in the recent past that the elderly parent of the internet sensation drew medical attention.

"Pray for my father," said Kili Paul in an Instagram story as he shared pictures of his father's X-ray report and injured leg.

Similarly, in an image shared by him in 2022, it was noted that Kili's father had a medical dressing around his foot. It was in June last year that the parent was spotted with his leg injury. Kili was happily flaunting his love for daddy on Father's Day when the image was posted and went viral.

About Kili Paul

The entire world is aware of Kili Paul who never fails to impress netizens with his cool dance and lip-sync reels, at times filmed together with his sister Neema or other family members. He hails from Tanzania and belongs to the Maasai tribe.

The internet sensation, who often shares videos on Indian songs and is loved by several Indians and others, was even honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania last year. In an episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi lauded Kili Paul and his sister Neema and asked people to take cues from the duo in creating reels to popularise India's diverse culture. He made the remark while taking about 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

He currently enjoys a fan base of more than five million followers on Instagram and nearly three million on YouTube.

