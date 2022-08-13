Kili Paul enjoys Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra's 'Baarish Aayi Hai'; watch video

Kili Paul enjoys TejRan's song | Instagram Kili Paul/Youtube song video

The brother-sister duo from Tanzania have been breaking the internet with their highly entertaining dance and perfect lip-syncing videos. Kili and Neema Paul often receive love from fans and followers for performing on popular Indian songs, and other melodies. However, their recent video has hit huge for the craze towards Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

The latest post by Kili Paul shows him lip-syncing Teja and Karan's 'Baarish Aayi Hai' song. In the video, Kili Paul is seen dressed in his traditional maroon attire while Neema wears blue with their typical ornaments.

Watch video:

The melodious track marks the second on-screen collaboration for the 'Bigg Boss' lovebirds after their much popular sad-romantic track 'Rula Deti Hai'. Apart from that 'Baarish Aayi Hai' also marks the second collaboration of the singers Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben after their super-hit track 'Pyar Karte Ho Na' which featured popular television artists Mohsin Khan and Jasmin Bhasin.

Can't get over the song? Re-visit the original song video, right here:

