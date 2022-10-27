Kidnap Rishi Sunak and make Ashish Nehra as UK PM; Harsh Goenka shares an advise to bring Kohinoor back to India

UK has been in news this year, from the queen’s death to Liz Truss resignation after 45 days from her becoming UK Prime Minister and the most recent being India-origin Rishi Sunak becoming the UK Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak is married to Infosys co- founder Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murthy.
The talks about Kohinoor diamond is once again trending. Billionaire Harsh Goenka has put forth a plan to get back India’s prized possession diamond. Netizens observed that Rishi Sunak looks similar to cricketer Ashish Nehra and that they look like twin brothers. A flood of memes surfaced on the internet as Sunak braced to take charge as PM after many people started congratulating Nehra instead for the historic win.
Billionaire Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share an idea involving cricketer Ashish Nehra to pitch how India can get back Kohinoor diamond, which was given to Queen Victoria in 1849.
Harsh Goenka tweeted, "My friend’s idea to get back Kohinoor is to invite Rishi Sunak to India and then kidnap him when he is stuck in Bangalore traffic to visit his in-laws. Next, send instead Ashish Nehra as UK PM and no one will realise it. And finally, Nehra will be told to pass the bill to return Kohinoor.
Read his tweet below:
Goenka's post got 43,000 likes and many comments.
Read netizens reactions' below:
