One thing that you wish you were taught in school asks Harsh Goenka, read what Twitterati replied the most

Harsh Goenka, the Chairman of The Rama Prasad Goenka Group (RPG Group), posted a question on his Twitter account: What is that one thing that you wish you were taught in school (which you weren’t)? To know what followed next, read...

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 08:21 PM IST
article-image

We learn a lot from our school. The value system, most of our learnings are due to our schooling.

It is the most crucial phase of our lives but we even learn a lot of things after we are out of the school. It is the time when one learns mostly through experiences.

On Tuesday, Industrialist Harsh Goenka who remains quite active on Twitter, asked "What is that one thing that you wish you were taught in school (which you weren’t) ?"

It elicited a flurry of responses from users.

The users reply in response to Goenka's question were interesting suggestions to what should be taught at school level.

See Harsh Goenka's post below:

Replies to Harsh Goenka's Tweet by Twitter users:

Managing finance was the most common answer and that the users wished they would have taught at school.

What topic you felt, you should have learnt at school? What do you think?

