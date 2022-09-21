One thing that you wish you were taught in school asks Harsh Goenka, read what Twitterati replied the most

We learn a lot from our school. The value system, most of our learnings are due to our schooling.

It is the most crucial phase of our lives but we even learn a lot of things after we are out of the school. It is the time when one learns mostly through experiences.

On Tuesday, Industrialist Harsh Goenka who remains quite active on Twitter, asked "What is that one thing that you wish you were taught in school (which you weren’t) ?"

It elicited a flurry of responses from users.

The users reply in response to Goenka's question were interesting suggestions to what should be taught at school level.

See Harsh Goenka's post below:

What is that one thing that you wish you were taught in school (which you weren’t) ? — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 20, 2022

Replies to Harsh Goenka's Tweet by Twitter users:

1) Doing taxes

2) Dealing with mental health issues

3) Yoga — 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖 𝙇𝙞𝙙𝙝𝙤𝙤 (@PLidhoo) September 20, 2022

How to start a startup.



Stress management — Swati Swagatika (@SwatiSwagatik20) September 20, 2022

1)Rather Than Preparing Students 4 Jobs,Schools Should Teach Abt Entrepreneurship,Money Management.



2)Real History Of Our Rich Ancient Cultural Heritage Of Bharat Rather Than Just Focus On Glorifying Mughals & Invaders.



3)BhagvadGita Must Be Mandatory In Schools Frm Class 5! — Prakhar Chaturvedi (@sanatansoul77) September 20, 2022

Handle critical situations in life - to reduce pressure, to improve mental health, to digest difficult news, to reduce suicide cases, to avoid cut throat competition, to be happy in life, to be satisfied in life, celebrate success and build relationships — VB (@VijayBIndia) September 20, 2022

1. Basic Financial education. About money, business, job, active and passive income, etc.



2. Bhagwat gita essence - how to live life, ego, focus, right and wrong things in society, etc etc — Uday Nadiwade (@UDAYNADIWADE) September 20, 2022

Managing money and making better financial decisions. This is the single biggest factor between a mediocre career and a prosperous future for most people @hvgoenka — Kundan Bhaduri (@kundanbhaduri) September 20, 2022

Financial discipline

Practical knowledge

Street Smartness

Thinking Mind

Non conformist attitude

Asking Right Questions

Independent Mindset

.,... — Maverick 💙 (@Kris_Rajesh777) September 20, 2022

filing taxes, financial literacy. investing.



exploring different professions. teaching us how different careers work. what are the different professions. state of current economy and predictable future. what is life like in different professions. list ofnl courses n colleges... — Deepak (@Bharatekatma) September 20, 2022

History, how to do business, financial freedom, ability to question their methods, reality of outer world & alot more — Shashank mishra (@Shashank88711) September 20, 2022

As far of now there are various things but few of them are:

Financial Freedom

Mental Health

Skills

Jobs

Failures

Self Love — Raj Bardhan Singh (@bardhan_raj) September 21, 2022

Life skills

Personal Finance

Entrepreneurship

.

.

.



You asked for one thing, but I have listed some of the important subjects that I wish should have taught in the school. Nevertheless, I would be teaching these to my sons. — Mukesh Kumar Agrawal (@mukesh435) September 21, 2022

Managing finance was the most common answer and that the users wished they would have taught at school.

What topic you felt, you should have learnt at school? What do you think?