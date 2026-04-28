'Khate-Peete Raho, Trekking Karo': 70+ Sisters Spotted On Kedarnath Trek Inspire Internet With Their Zest For Life

A heartwarming social media post celebrating the enthusiasm of two elderly travellers has gone viral, reminding people that age is never a barrier to adventure. The story, shared by Instagram user Jini Jhala, captured a powerful moment during her pilgrimage journey to Kedarnath.

While travelling toward Kedarnath, Jhala met two sisters, both over the age of 70, whose energy instantly stood out. Instead of slowing down with age, the women displayed remarkable determination and positivity. According to Jhala, the sisters believed in living without excuses and embracing every opportunity life offers.

Through her video, she highlighted how the duo continued their trek with enthusiasm, proving that passion and curiosity can outshine physical limitations.

Trekking beyond age limits

The inspiring travellers revealed that they had already completed the demanding Kinner Kailash trek, a journey known for its challenging terrain and high-altitude conditions. Rather than treating it as a final achievement, the sisters now dream of travelling across the world, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures.

In the video, one of the women shared, “We enjoy going on treks,” reflecting their lifelong love for exploration and outdoor adventure.

Choosing the present over waiting

Jhala noted that while many people postpone their dreams, waiting for the “right time,” the sisters chose to live fully in the present. Their outlook resonated strongly with viewers, especially at a time when travel and personal experiences are increasingly valued over material milestones.

Experts often highlight that trekking and active travel in later life can support mental well-being, physical fitness, and social engagement, something these sisters seem to embody naturally.

Social media applauds their spirit

The video quickly attracted admiration online, with users praising the women’s positivity and fearless attitude. One commenter wrote, “Beautiful souls,” while another reacted with, “Wow, so inspiring.” A third viewer added, “I want to become like them.”

The viral moment serves as a reminder that adventure has no expiration date, and sometimes the greatest inspiration comes from those who refuse to stop exploring life.