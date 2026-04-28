WATCH - Wild Bear Falls Into 4-Metre Deep Garbage Pit In China's Sichuan; Dramatic Rescue Video Goes Viral

A dramatic wildlife rescue unfolded in Dege County of southwest China’s Sichuan Province after a brown bear became trapped inside a deep garbage pit near a residential area. The incident drew immediate attention from local police and villagers, who worked together to safely free the stranded animal.

Bear found struggling to escape

Authorities responded after residents reported spotting a brown bear stuck at the bottom of a nearly four-meter-deep waste pit. Officers arriving at the scene observed the animal repeatedly attempting to climb out but failing due to the steep, slippery walls that made escape impossible.

Because the pit was located close to village homes, officials quickly evacuated nearby residents and secured the area to avoid any potential human-wildlife conflict.

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Rescue effort required teamwork

With no heavy equipment available, rescuers improvised a solution using locally sourced materials. Villagers and police constructed a sturdy wooden ladder from logs and carefully lowered it into the pit.

The frightened bear initially reacted in panic, knocking the ladder aside. Undeterred, the team reinforced a second ladder and positioned it more securely. After cautiously testing the structure, the animal slowly climbed upward before finally leaping out and retreating into the surrounding forest.

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Protected species and cause of incident

The rescued animal, locally known as the “Zang Ma Xiong,” is classified under China’s second-class state wildlife protection system. Officials believe the bear likely wandered into the pit while searching for food, highlighting how human waste sites can unintentionally attract wild animals.

Preventive measures introduced

Following the rescue, authorities installed protective fencing around the garbage pit to prevent similar incidents. Wildlife experts often warn that unsecured waste areas increase encounters between humans and wild animals, particularly in regions close to natural habitats.

The successful rescue showcased cooperation between law enforcement and local residents while ensuring both public safety and wildlife conservation.