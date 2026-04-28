53 Toddles Found Lying Motionless, Naked & Tied Up At Daycare In Indonesia; Viral Abuse Video Shocks Internet - WATCH

A shocking viral video allegedly showing systematic abuse of toddlers at a daycare center in Yogyakarta has triggered nationwide anger and an urgent criminal probe. The disturbing footage circulating online prompted authorities to act swiftly, raising serious concerns about child safety standards and regulatory oversight in childcare facilities across the region.

Police launch immediate criminal investigation

Law enforcement officials confirmed that a full-scale investigation was initiated soon after the video surfaced. Authorities questioned around 30 individuals connected to the facility before identifying 13 suspects believed to be directly involved in the alleged abuse.

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Yogyakarta Police spokesperson Chief Commissioner Ihsan said, “We are deeply concerned about this incident, and a criminal investigation has been launched. Last night, Yogyakarta Metro Police named 13 suspects, all of whom were immediately detained. Police remain firmly committed to protecting our children.”

Daycare facility shut down and sealed

In response to the allegations, officials permanently closed and sealed the Little Aresha daycare center located on Jalan Pakel. Authorities stated that the shutdown was necessary to preserve evidence and ensure no further risk to children while investigations continue.

The incident has intensified scrutiny over licensing procedures, staff background checks, and monitoring systems within private childcare institutions.

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Who has been arrested?

Yogyakarta Metro Police Chief Eva Guna Pandia confirmed that those detained include the foundation’s head, the daycare manager, and 11 staff members. Investigators have indicated that additional suspects could be identified as evidence continues to emerge.

Preliminary investigations revealed that at least 53 children, most around two years old, may have been victims among the 103 youngsters enrolled at the facility. Authorities uncovered deeply troubling allegations, including claims that some toddlers were restrained while sleeping.

Officials are now conducting medical examinations, psychological assessments, and interviews with families to understand the full scale of the abuse.

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Growing calls for stronger child protection measures

The case has reignited debate across Indonesia about daycare supervision and child protection laws. Experts and parents alike are urging tighter government inspections, mandatory surveillance systems, and stricter training requirements for childcare workers.

As the investigation progresses, police say ensuring justice for the victims and preventing similar incidents remains their top priority.