Kerala: Tata Tiago falls from 25 feet, passengers stay absolutely safe!

Tata Tiago in Kerala | Viral photo via social media

A family from Kerala faced a road accident got while they were travelling in a Tata Tiago recently. There were three persons in the car, including the man’s family, with whom he was travelling. At a speed of 70 km/h, the car plunged to a depth of 25 feet only to assure that no passenger was harmed.

Reportedly, the front airbags of the vehicle were damaged while people inside were rescued safe. According to the owner, the people who were victims to the mishap didn’t even need a bandage care.

The owner claims that everyone warned him against purchasing a Tata vehicle. He nevertheless went through with it. He was quoted in media reports while he advised, “If you prioritize safety (in this segment), you have to buy a Tata Tiago.”

When the news surfaced on the internet, netizens were pleased by the vehicle's feature of customer safety. A Twitter user wrote, "Tata ka Loha!" People across social media praised Tata motors after the incident from Kerala went viral.

Happy to be a proud owner of Tata Tiago!! https://t.co/HLiXWYxAAJ — Shyam Pandey (@niftianshyam) August 24, 2022

Speaks volumes about the build quality of Tata Tiago 👏😂 https://t.co/wnrGe4JbJ2 — Bhautik Joshi (@KreativeGeek) August 24, 2022

