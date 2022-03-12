Kerala man's tongue turns 'black and hairy' after THIS diet

A Kerala man was spotted with his tongue turn black and covered in a thick carpet of ‘hair, having been on a puréed diet following a stroke saw.

To the unversed, puréed diet is an eating plan where the foods items are manifested in a soft, pudding-like consistency. This is generally done in case of people who have a health condition that prevents the, from chewing or digesting normally, thus loosening up the solid food for easy intake.

The patient, reportedly in his 50s, developed a thick carpet of dead skin and bacteria on his tongue after he suffered a stroke, Live Science reported. The curious case was detailed in the journal Jama Dermatology by doctors from the Medical Trust Hospital in Cochin, Kerala.

Black hairy tongue is a temporary and harmless condition that makes the tongue turn dark and furry. According to the American Academy of Oral Medicine, 13% adults may experience the condition in their lifetime.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 06:33 PM IST