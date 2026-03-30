'Kept Staring At My Body': Woman Records Old Man Making 'Creepy' Gestures At Her While Travelling In Kerala's Vanchinad Express; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A solo train journey in Kerala has triggered widespread discussion on women’s safety after a woman shared her alleged experience of harassment by a fellow passenger. The incident came to light after Eleena Elizebeth Kurien posted a video on Instagram describing what she called deeply uncomfortable behaviour during her trip.

Incident Reported on Vanchinad Express

According to Eleena, the episode took place on March 15 while she was travelling from Changanacherry to Ernakulam South aboard the Vanchinad Express. She alleged that a man seated nearby repeatedly stared at her throughout the journey and made gestures that she found disturbing.

In the video she recorded discreetly, the man is seen frequently glancing in her direction while resting his hand on his cheek. Eleena explained that she began filming quietly as a precaution, saying she felt unsafe travelling alone.

“It Was Never About What I Wore”

Addressing common instances of victim-blaming, Eleena clarified that her clothing had nothing to do with the alleged harassment. She stated in her post that she was dressed modestly in a kurti, loose trousers, and a face mask when the incident occurred.

Her statement highlighted a broader issue frequently raised by women, that harassment happens irrespective of attire, time, or setting.

Complaint Filed With Railway Protection Force

Refusing to stay silent this time, Eleena said she reported the matter to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Ernakulam South station. Officials reportedly assured her that appropriate action would be taken after reviewing the complaint.

She also revealed that this was not her first troubling experience during travel. In an earlier incident, she claimed she was inappropriately touched by another passenger but chose not to report it at the time, a decision she now regrets.

Social media reacts strongly

After the video went viral, social media users flooded the comments section with messages of support and solidarity. Many praised her for documenting the incident and speaking publicly about behaviour that often goes unreported.

Several users shared similar experiences, with one individual claiming to have encountered the same man during a previous train journey but lacking proof to take action.

The incident has reignited conversations around passenger safety in public transport, especially for women travelling alone.