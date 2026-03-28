'Terrorist...Sharam Nahi Aata?' PES University Professor Allegedly Made Islamophobic Remarks In Class; Suspended

A faculty member at PES University in Bengaluru has been suspended after allegedly making Islamophobic comments toward a student during a classroom lecture, triggering protests, a police complaint, and widespread debate on campus inclusivity.

Alleged remarks spark controversy

The incident reportedly took place during a BBA Analytics class attended by nearly 60 students on Friday. According to complaints filed by students, adjunct commerce professor Dr. Muralidhar Deshpande repeatedly referred to a student as a “terrorist” during the session.

Students alleged that the professor also made remarks linking the student to global conflicts and political rhetoric, which they claimed created an uncomfortable and hostile learning environment. A video purportedly capturing the interaction soon surfaced online and quickly circulated across social media platforms, intensifying public scrutiny.

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University takes immediate action

Following the backlash, PES University suspended the professor pending an internal inquiry. University authorities are understood to have initiated a review process to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine further disciplinary action.

Educational institutions in India are expected to maintain inclusive academic spaces under University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines that emphasise equality, non-discrimination, and respectful conduct between faculty and students.

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Police complaint filed, NCR registered

Student leaders approached local police after the video went viral. Officials at Giri Nagar police station registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) based on the complaint.

Police officials indicated that further legal steps would depend on the outcome of the university’s internal investigation and any formal statements submitted by the complainants. Authorities also advised students to first pursue institutional remedies before escalation.

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The episode drew strong reactions from multiple student bodies. The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) called the remarks unacceptable and urged the university administration to ensure accountability.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka chapter of the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) described the incident as an example of Islamophobia within an academic setting. The organisation demanded strict disciplinary measures, including termination of the faculty member and stronger institutional safeguards to prevent discrimination on campuses.