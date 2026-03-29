'Animals Are Not Props': Foreign Artist Slammed For Painting Elephant Pink In Jaipur For Photoshoot; Triggers Backlash On Internet

A viral photoshoot by travelling art photographer Julia Buruleva has sparked intense online debate after images from her Jaipur project featured a real elephant painted bright pink. While the visuals drew admiration from some viewers, many others criticised the use of a live animal for artistic purposes, igniting conversations around ethics, tourism, and animal welfare in India.

Artist inspired by Rajasthan’s cultural symbols

Julia Buruleva spent nearly six weeks in Jaipur documenting the city’s architecture, colours, and cultural identity through her lens. During her stay, she said she became fascinated by the prominence of elephants in Rajasthan’s visual culture.

In her caption, she explained her creative reasoning, “Elephants are everywhere there - streets, ornaments, architecture. Practically the main symbol of Rajasthan. I just couldn’t pass by without including one.”

She further added, “They’re often decorated for festivals and celebrations -locals paint them in all sorts of colors. I decided on one solid bright pink elephant, the most popular color in Rajasthan.”

After weeks of searching for the right setting, securing permits, and planning the shoot around natural lighting, she revealed that she eventually found an Indian model willing to participate. The model, partially unclothed and painted pink, posed while seated on the elephant, which was also coloured in the same shade.

The photographer clarified that only organic colours were used and maintained that the animal was not harmed during the shoot.

Social media divided over artistic freedom

Soon after the images were posted, they went viral, attracting thousands of reactions. While some viewers praised the bold visual concept and artistic execution, criticism quickly dominated the comment section.

One user wrote, “Strange how the elephant has to suffer so the photos can look beautiful. Should’ve just used AI and saved the poor animal the stress.”

Another commented, “Using organic colours doesn’t justify the fact that you had to subject an animal to being entirely painted on their body for your art. Elephants have very porous skin and are highly sensitive.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several responses came from Indian users who appreciated the photographer’s admiration for Jaipur but expressed discomfort with the method. One comment read, “Hey Julia, I love that you loved our city to showcase your art. Next time please don’t paint the elephant. Colours being organic or what not..Much love from Jaipur.”

One social media user highlighted this larger issue, writing, “Organizations like @worldanimalprotectionindia @petaindia @wildlifesos @pfappf have been raising alarm against exploitation of Elephants at tourist traps like Jaipur for a while now and it is exactly for reasons like these where live a life of servitude, psychological trauma, endure long hours of walking up steep inclines on hard tarmac carrying heavy wooden howdahs and tourists.”

Experts often note that elephants are intelligent, emotionally complex animals that can experience stress from crowds, handling, and unnatural environments, even when no visible physical harm occurs.