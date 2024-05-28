'Kept 300-Word Essay Ready': Content Creator Drives Mercedes Car At 103 Kmph On Mumbai's Coastal Tunnel Road, Video Viral

Content Creator Drives Mercedes Car At 103 Kmph On Mumbai's Coastal Tunnel Road, Shares Video Online | Instagram

Mumbai: A video of a man speeding up his car on Mumbai Coastal Tunnel road and surpassing the 60 kmph speed limit has surfaced on social media. Identified as content creator Gajodhar Singh Cool, the man was seen driving his Mercedes at a range of 80 to 103 kmph while extremely violating the prescribed speed limit. He fearlessly pressed the accelerator while mentioning that he has nothing to worry despite crossing the speed limit. "I can drive anyhow. I am aware of the hack and have kept a 300-word easy ready. Now, no one can stop me," he is heard saying in the video, mockingly, followed by a fanatic laughter.

Watch video

What is the speed limit on Mumbai's Coastal Tunnel Road?

When a trial run was conducted on the roadway, the civic authorities noted that the maximum speed limit for major portions (reclamation stretches) of the Coastal Road would be 80 kmph and it would be even lesser while driving through the tunnel, 60 kmph.

However, the video recorded Singh over-speeding during his drive. He accelerated the vehicle to a maximum of 103 kmph too, exceeding the stated speed limit.

"Cool" man's 300-word essay

The video undoubtedly surfaced in reference to the recent accident in Pune involving the luxurious Porsche car. Earlier, noting that the accused in the Pune Porsche accident was allegedly a minor who drove at a thrilling speed of 160 kmph, he was asked to produce a 300-word essay during the investigation feeling sorry for his deed, instead of a severe legal punishment.

Talking of Cool's video, he drafted an essay and claimed it to run 300-word long. His sarcastic essay, purportedly aimed to troll the Porsche case, was titled to read 'Porsche In Dahez.'

"Hi, my name is Gajodhar Singh Cool. Today I will tell you why I should be given/gifted Porsche Taycan or 911 GT 3 RS in essay in 300 words. I know how to cook, 69, wash clothes, code in Java. I can easily wash all cars and make tea, do all household chores and make love whenever needed," the essay read.

Furthermore, it also mentioned a little more about the man who was over-speeding on Mumbai roads. "Height wise I am like Drake and mentality wise I am Kendrick," the essay added.

"To make it fair my dad has zameen (land) near highway, so our kids will have a secure future ahead. Please accept my proposal. Prolive wookie choco chip cookie," Cool signed off with "Love."