e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Aryan Khan will remain in judicial custody till Wednesday
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 03:27 PM IST

Karan Kundrra turns 36: Fans flood Twitterverse with birthday wishes

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

Indian film and TV actor Karan Kundrra turns 36 today. The star made his acting debut in Kitani Mohabbat Hai, playing the lead role of Arjun Punj. He then went on to play Veeru, the protagonist character in Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, in late 2009. He went on to participate in a dancing reality show, Zara Nachke Dikha, on Star Plus in May 2010 after appearing in a cameo role as a ghost Prince in Aahat.

In the sequel to his initial programme Kitani Mohabbat Hai Season 2, Kundrra played the lead character of Arjun Singhania. The show was brought back due to popular demand. He subsequently went on to host Gumrah – End Of Innocence (Channel V, Star Plus).

As the nation celebrates Karan's birthday today, fans have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the star by sharing posts, tweets and videos about his journey.

Have a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra calls Shamita Shetty 'aunty'; receives backlash

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 03:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal