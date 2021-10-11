Karan Kundrra turns 36: Fans flood Twitterverse with birthday wishes

Indian film and TV actor Karan Kundrra turns 36 today. The star made his acting debut in Kitani Mohabbat Hai, playing the lead role of Arjun Punj. He then went on to play Veeru, the protagonist character in Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, in late 2009. He went on to participate in a dancing reality show, Zara Nachke Dikha, on Star Plus in May 2010 after appearing in a cameo role as a ghost Prince in Aahat.

In the sequel to his initial programme Kitani Mohabbat Hai Season 2, Kundrra played the lead character of Arjun Singhania. The show was brought back due to popular demand. He subsequently went on to host Gumrah – End Of Innocence (Channel V, Star Plus).

As the nation celebrates Karan's birthday today, fans have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the star by sharing posts, tweets and videos about his journey.

Have a look:

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 03:27 PM IST