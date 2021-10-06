Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra calls Shamita Shetty 'aunty'; receives backlash

Television actor Karan Kundrra, who is one of the 15 contestants in the latest edition of 'Bigg Boss', age-shamed actress Shamita Shetty on the Salman Khan show and called her an aunty.

'Bigg Boss 15' which airs on Colors is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The show has big names such as Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Donal Bisht, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, and Vishal Kotian, among many others.

In a recent episode, Nishant lashed out at 'junglevaasi' and called them 'claseless'. However, Karan Kundrra attributed the remark to Shamita and passed mean comments.

A furious Kundrra said, "Woh Shamita kya kar rahi thi? Aur woh hume classless bol rahi hai?"

He later told Jay and Nishant, "Hum apne dum pe khade hai aur woh aunty ko bhi samjha dena ki bhai, class-vlass ki baat mat karna aage se."

The TV actor received severe backlash for the comment.

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Kashmera Shah wrote, "Though I like his advice #karankundra I wish he had not called @ShamitaShetty aunty. What's this age bashing happening all over again. “Aunty” is much younger than many in spirit and fire and rationality and may actually lift the #bb15 trophy this year."

'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Neha Bhasin also slammed Karan Kundrra.

"I'm not following Big Boss season 15. But I did see a few clips of Karan Kundra calling Shamita Shetty ‘Aunty’. Shamita was age shamed on Bigg Boss OTT and now it is happening again while I see most people are okay with it. Somebody called Pratik chatty and abused him too. I remember how maybe I was slut shamed on the show while most people chimed in on the internet in celebration. Just wonder if Bigg Boss is just a show or a reflection of what our society is okay with in the name of fanwars and personal vendetta. When Karan Johar stood up for me it was called nepotism. I am very sure in this weekend ka vaar standards will be set right. Karan Kundra you are 37 years old and grown up enough to know what to say. Apologise to Shamita and open your ears the world classless was used by Nishant," she wrote.

