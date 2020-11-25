Kamala Harris shares family’s 'favourite' Thanksgiving recipe; and no, it's not a desi dish

Over the last few months, as Kamala Harris vied for the Democratic Presidntial nomination, became Joe Biden's running mate and and then later became the first woman to told the position of Vice-President-elect, a lot has been made written and said about her Indian ancestry. The internet was in raptures as she spoke about her "chittis" or reminiscenced about her Indian grandfather and her mother's journey to the US. She had also noted on one occasion that her favourite Indian dishes included "dli with a really good sambar" and "any kind of tikka".
On Wednesday however, the political leader took to Twitter sharing one of "family’s favorite Thanksgiving recipes".
"I hope whenever you’re able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me—even when separated from those I love," she tweeted sharing the recipe for 'Kamala's Cornbread Dressing'.
In the following tweets harris shares the detailed list of ingredients as well as the step by step cooking process. Unfortunately, the recipe given is a meaty one, and the vegans and vegetarians among us will not be able to recreate it quite the same.
The recipe has drawn mostly appreciative reactions on Twitter. While many appreciated Harris' effort to share her personal life and be authentic, others however saw it as being insensitive. Going by the comments section, while most appreciated how "normal" her behaviour was, some felt the need to remind that amid the pandemic, not every American was in a financially secure position. As such, they informed the VP-elect, she should have been working to make the situation better.
"Ok, this is just way too normal for me. We need to ease back into normalcy Kamala Harris," laughed one user.
"This isn’t how I’ll be making my requested, traditional cornbread dressing this year but how cool is it that our VP-elect shares a personal part of herself with us!!" wrote another.
