Kamala Harris shares family’s 'favourite' Thanksgiving recipe; and no, it's not a desi dish

Over the last few months, as Kamala Harris vied for the Democratic Presidntial nomination, became Joe Biden's running mate and and then later became the first woman to told the position of Vice-President-elect, a lot has been made written and said about her Indian ancestry. The internet was in raptures as she spoke about her "chittis" or reminiscenced about her Indian grandfather and her mother's journey to the US. She had also noted on one occasion that her favourite Indian dishes included "dli with a really good sambar" and "any kind of tikka".

On Wednesday however, the political leader took to Twitter sharing one of "family’s favorite Thanksgiving recipes".

"I hope whenever you’re able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me—even when separated from those I love," she tweeted sharing the recipe for 'Kamala's Cornbread Dressing'.