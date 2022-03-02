Kacha Badam singer, who was hospitalized over car accident, returns home

Bhuban Badyakar, the singer of the viral song 'Kacha Badam', had met with a car accident on Monday after which he was immediately admitted to a Suri Super Specialty Hospital, Birbhum. However, according to AajTak, Bhuban Da was discharged from the hospital yesterday evening and is now back home.

According to reports, Badyakar was learning to drive his newly-purchased car when he met with the accident that injured him on his chest.

Badyakar, who was a peanut seller from West Bengal's Birbhum, became an overnight sensation after his composition 'Kacha Badam' went viral on the internet. He had composed the jingle to sell his peanuts while he travelled barefoot to villages and earned his living.

Recently, Godhulibela Music, the brand that first remixed his original beat, offered him Rs 3 lakhs for the jingle. They said that the money was "long overdue" to him. Also, the West Bengal Police felicitated him last month.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 02:05 PM IST