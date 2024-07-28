'Just Dare To Hit Me, Then You See...': Man Stands At Parking Space To Reserve Slot For Friend's Car, Argues With Others Wanting To Park There

A video of a man reserving a parking slot for his friend by standing there and not letting anyone else push there vehicle there has caught the attention of social media users. When a vehicle, said to be of an Indian, with Canadian flags attached to it arrived there for parking his car at the available space, only to get agitated to see this man refuse his decision.

Both men were reported on online posts to be Indians. The man who stood there adamantly for his friend was seen refusing to even move an inch from the parking slot, as he waited for his friend to arrive and occupy the premises.

"Do whatever you want..."

The man argued with another car owner who wished to place his vehicle at the available space, but this man didn't let that happen.

He triggered a verbal argument and dared the man to park his vehicle being reserved for his friend. "Do whatever you want to do. Just dare to hit me and then you see the difference," he said.

"This is a car parking slot and not a human parking lot. You can't do this," the other person said while trying to shoo him away from blocking the space.

Noting that the man was blocking and reserving the space, another woman joined the scene to suggest his act was unacceptable.

More about the viral video

The video is believed to have surfaced about a month ago. It was forwarded on X by a man named Pritam Singh from Canada, who pointed out the issue of an Indian man blocking an arrived vehicle from parking into the available space and reserving it for his friend.

Singh shared the video on X allegedly condemning Indians and Hindus in his post, according to a reverse image search conducted via Google.

His post received massive outrage for his disrespectful comment made o narrate the ordeal he faced at the parking. Notably, his account is withheld in India following a legal demand. It is unclear whether Indian X users reported his page after his striking statements for the country caught their attention and hurt them.

To the unversed, the Canada man's post was captioned to read: "How Canada being destroyed by the third world trash...illiterate Indians and great Hindu Indian found new way to reserve parking slot for friend and See both genius Indians are fighting for parking space."