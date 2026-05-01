J&K CM Omar Abdullah Shares Playful Video Of Bears Stealing Flag At Srinagar Golf Course - WATCH

An unexpected wildlife moment from Srinagar has captured widespread attention after a video shared by Omar Abdullah showed two bears wandering into a golf course and walking away with a flag.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister posted the clip on Instagram on Friday, May 1, revealing an unusual scene at the Royal Springs Golf Course. The footage shows two bears calmly entering the lush greens before grabbing a course flag and running off, leaving spectators amused and stunned.

In his caption, Abdullah humorously described how the bears “came out to play,” adding that they stole the flag and disappeared from the grounds within moments.

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Surprise visit on the greens

The video captures the animals moving confidently across the golf course, seemingly unbothered by human presence. Onlookers reacted with laughter and disbelief as the bears swiftly exited the area carrying the flag.

Such encounters, though rare on camera, are not entirely unusual in the region. The golf course sits close to forested terrain along the banks of Dal Lake, an area that naturally overlaps with wildlife habitats.

Why wildlife sightings happen here

Experts say animals like Himalayan black bears occasionally stray into nearby human spaces while searching for food, especially during seasonal transitions when natural resources fluctuate. Open green spaces, water sources, and proximity to wooded hills make the golf course an accessible route for wildlife movement.

Local authorities have repeatedly advised visitors and residents to maintain distance from wild animals and avoid provoking them, as human-wildlife encounters have increased across parts of Kashmir in recent years.

Internet reacts with amusement

The light-hearted clip quickly gained traction online, with social media users calling the moment both amusing and surreal. Many viewers joked that the bears were simply enjoying a round of golf, while others highlighted how Kashmir’s natural beauty often brings humans and wildlife closer than expected.

The incident serves as another reminder of the delicate balance between urban spaces and nature in Srinagar, where scenic landscapes often double as shared territory for people and wildlife alike.