Ghaziabad Couple Ties Knot At Almora 'Shamshan Ghat' In Uttarakhand, Calls It Destination Wedding; Netizens Spark Debate

A destination wedding organised at a riverside cremation ground in Uttarakhand’s Almora district has triggered widespread criticism, raising questions about cultural sensitivity and responsible tourism practices in the hill state.

Wedding celebration at sacred site

According to reports and inputs from TOI, a couple from Ghaziabad chose a cremation ghat, traditionally used for last rites, as the venue for part of their wedding celebrations. The area was decorated for ceremonies, including the exchange of garlands, while nearly 50 guests attended the function. Videos circulating online showed music being played and celebrations taking place close to the riverside site, which is located near a protected forest region.

The visuals quickly went viral on social media platforms, drawing strong reactions from residents, religious groups, and environmental activists.

Locals call event disrespectful

Many locals expressed anger, stating that cremation grounds are spiritually significant spaces associated with mourning and remembrance, not celebrations. Social activist Narayan Singh Rawat criticised the event, saying such locations hold deep religious importance in Indian traditions and must be treated with dignity.

Community members argued that hosting festivities at a place meant for final rites hurt public sentiments and ignored longstanding cultural values followed by local communities.

Tourism boom raises concerns

Uttarakhand has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing destination wedding hubs, thanks to its scenic mountains, rivers, and heritage locations. However, officials noted that the absence of clear event guidelines for unconventional venues may lead to similar controversies.

Authorities are now facing renewed calls to introduce stricter regulations governing private events at sensitive religious or public sites.

The incident has reignited debate over how tourism growth should be balanced with respect for local customs and sacred spaces. Experts believe sustainable tourism policies, clearer permissions, and community consultation could prevent future disputes while protecting Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage.