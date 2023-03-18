Jet Airways CEO praises Dubai architecture & calls Indian metro infrastructure 'Artless concrete'; gets TROLLED | Twitter: Sanjiv Kapoor

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor, who in the recent past shared his poor experience with Vodafone Idea, caught the attention of netizens for another Twitter rant. Kapoor took to the microblogging site comparing the infrastructure of India with Dubai which triggered several Indians.

On Saturday, the CEO tweeted his views about the metro construction in Indian cities. He wrote, "Bangalore, Gurgaon, Kolkata... why are our overground / overhead metro stations such artless concrete eyesores? Take a look at Dubai (right) compared to Bangalore (left). And this Dubai station was probably built 10 years ago! (sic)"

Bangalore, Gurgaon, Kolkata... why are our overground / overhead metro stations such artless concrete eyesores? Take a look at Dubai (right) compared to Bangalore (left). And this Dubai station was probably built 10 years ago! https://t.co/jSYueFwSWw pic.twitter.com/jAHSV6GF3S — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) March 18, 2023

His tweet came amidst the buzz of Bengaluru expecting to inaugurate the long-awaited Whitefield-KR Puram metro route (Purple line) on March 25. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials were quoted in media reports to suggest that the maximum fare covering start to end station would be just Rs 35 and the duration would be around 22 minutes.

Netizens didn't stay calm after Sanjiv Kapoor criticised the country's development projects while hailing those in foreign nations. A Twitter user slammed Kapoor's tweet and replied, "AAP Dubai mein jaakar raho na (You go stay in Dubai only then)." "Typical response of those who don’t appreciate their own country," the netizen further wrote condemning Kapoor's Twitter rant.

Furthermore, people flooded the reply section to school him about how aesthetic and well-designed several metro stations across the country were. This reaction came in response to him calling the Indian metro infrastructure 'Artless concrete eyesores.'

