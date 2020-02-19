Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 390th birth anniversary

Know more about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj:

Chhatrapati Shivaji is known as one of the greatest warriors of all time. His valour and guerrilla warfare tactics, along with his loyal Mavlas, built the Maratha empire which was unconquerable even after the advent of the British.

He is also called as the Father of Indian Navy, as he is said to be the first one to realise the importance of having a naval force. The forts - Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg - along Maharashtra's coastline in the Konkan region are a testament of his administrative skills.

Shivaji was also a secular ruler. He also had many Muslim soldiers in his army.

