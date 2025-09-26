Jabalpur Wife Flies Away With Cousin Sister After 7 Years Of Love Marriage; Husband Shows 'WhatsApp Chats' As Proof | X @TrueStoryUP

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: In a dramatic turn of events, a man in Jabalpur had to face a harsh reality after being in a 7-year love marriage with his beloved wife, who fled away with her husband's cousin sister, and both are missing for a month. The husband found chats of his wife and cousin sister, which he submitted as proof at the police station. Reportedly, the wife and the cousin sister were having a secret affair for a long time.

It all started when Ashutosh Bansal from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, filed a police report claiming that his wife, Sandhya, was ‘taken away’ by her own cousin sister, Mansi. As evidence, he showed WhatsApp chats to the police, in which both women were seen planning to live together. Ashutosh and Sandhya were in a love marriage for seven years, but in recent developments, Sandhya allegedly chose a new life for herself in Mansi.

TAKE A LOOK:

According to the reports, both Sandhya and Mansi have started a new chapter in their life and are living together now. While the husband is still searching for his wife, in search of the answers, and to release a flood of frustration due to sudden revelations. There are no further reports on the matter, but it is being said that both women fled away due to the fear of unacceptance from family and society.

