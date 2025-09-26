 Jabalpur Wife Flies Away With Cousin Sister After 7 Years Of Love Marriage; Husband Shows 'WhatsApp Chats' As Proof
In a dramatic turn of events, a man in Jabalpur had to face a harsh reality after being in a 7-year love marriage with his beloved wife, who fled away with her husband's cousin sister, and both are missing for a month. The husband found chats of his wife and cousin sister, which he submitted as proof at the police station.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur Wife Flies Away With Cousin Sister After 7 Years Of Love Marriage; Husband Shows 'WhatsApp Chats' As Proof | X @TrueStoryUP

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: In a dramatic turn of events, a man in Jabalpur had to face a harsh reality after being in a 7-year love marriage with his beloved wife, who fled away with her husband's cousin sister, and both are missing for a month. The husband found chats of his wife and cousin sister, which he submitted as proof at the police station. Reportedly, the wife and the cousin sister were having a secret affair for a long time.

It all started when Ashutosh Bansal from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, filed a police report claiming that his wife, Sandhya, was ‘taken away’ by her own cousin sister, Mansi. As evidence, he showed WhatsApp chats to the police, in which both women were seen planning to live together. Ashutosh and Sandhya were in a love marriage for seven years, but in recent developments, Sandhya allegedly chose a new life for herself in Mansi.

'Slapped, Kicked, Dragged On Road': Bengaluru Bullies Brutally Beat Helpless Woman In City Market; 2...
article-image

According to the reports, both Sandhya and Mansi have started a new chapter in their life and are living together now. While the husband is still searching for his wife, in search of the answers, and to release a flood of frustration due to sudden revelations. There are no further reports on the matter, but it is being said that both women fled away due to the fear of unacceptance from family and society.

ALSO READ: Pune's LGBT Community Launches Fundraiser For Flood-Hit Farmers In Maharashtra

Read Also
Pune's LGBT Community Launches Fundraiser For Flood-Hit Farmers In Maharashtra
article-image

Pune-based Yutak LGBTQ Trust has announced a fundraiser for the farmers affected by the floods. This fundraiser will be held on Sunday (September 28) when the organisation is holding a ‘Queers Garba-Dandiya Night’. The event will take place at Mangalya Hall, near Dagdusheth Datta Mandir in Pune.

