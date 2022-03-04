It's a 'Spider-Man Homecoming' for this birthday boy, here's why

It is certainly a great moment to see one's favorite superhero in front of one's eyes! Much more to that would be the hero lifting you to his arms for a tight hug...

Oh, lost imagination? However, it turned to be a reality for a boy celebrating his birthday bash. Wait, what? Yes, the spiderman came home and took the birthday boy to kid arms, expressing affection and leaving the kiddo stuned.

In a video going viral on the internet, we could see a dear one dressed in the spiderman costume to impress the little boy on his special day. The video was uploaded on the Instagram by Worth Feed, and opens with a boy taking tiny moves towards the door. Later in the clip, we see the kid being awestruck as soon as he spots the Spider-Man on his doorstep.

The superhero is seen carrying the birthday boy in his hands and cutely hugging him in joy and celebration. Since the viddeo has hit social media, it is winning hearts of netizens with over 69K likes. "He can’t believe his eyes! He’ll remember this for the rest of his life," read the post caption.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 04:41 PM IST