IStandWithSachin trends as fans pledge support to Master Blaster after 'internal matter' tweet on farmers' protest

It has been a busy week for Twitter users. New trends and counter-trends have sprung up with every passing day, and a large part of the social media platform now seems to be locked in a heated debate with each other over the ongoing farmers' protest.

The latest entrant to this list is the hashtag "IStandWithSachin", with a section of the social media platform lending support to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, even as others rail against him for his "pro-government stand". For the uninitiated, the ace cricketer had faced flak for his recent remarks, criticising "external forces" for attempting to participate in India's internal affairs.