Is Alphonso mango overrated? Twitter trends with divided opinions

Summer has began and it can't be enjoyed without sipping in some aamras and relishing slices of the King fruit. Mangoes are a people's favourite, however, the different varieties keep foodies confused and excited on whether to give it them all a shot or never experiment on anything expect the Alphanso mangoes.

In a recent tweet, Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra commented of Alphanso being overrated. He wrote, "Alphonso is overrated. Dashari and Chausa are underrated."

Twitter is divided over the statement with some opining for the love and taste of the classic Alphanso mangoes from Ratnagiri while some leaning towards other varieties of the delicious fruit.

Take a look at some reactions:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier we had reported that the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) received the highest lot of Alphonso mangoes in late April with over 72,000 boxes of mangoes.

In the current year, exporters have reported greater demand for Alphonso mangoes, compared to the traditional Kesar, in American markets. This is the first time American markets have a greater demand for Alphonso. Mango export to US markets has increased steadily, from 80 tonnes in 2007-08 to 1,300 tonnes before the pandemic hit, the Indian Express reported last month.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 01:01 PM IST