Navi Mumbai: Alphonso mango supply crosses 70,000 boxes at Vashi market

The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) received the highest lot of Alphonso mangoes on Monday. The market received over 72,000 boxes of mangoes. Traders at APMC say that till May 15, the market will receive a good quantity of mangoes.

Farmers in Devgad and other mango growing areas are plucking mangoes to prevent any loss due to sudden rainfall. “As the mercury level is rising, there is a possibility of heavy wind and rainfall. In such a scenario, mangoes may get damaged and farmers will incur losses,” said Sanjay Pansare, director of fruit market at APMC Vashi. He added that farmers are sending mangoes which are almost ready without checking supply and demand status.

The supply has crossed over 72,000 boxes and it is likely to increase. “Farmer spent Rs 12,000 on spraying Alphonso trees and they want to recover the investment. That’s why they ate in big quantities,” said Pansare.

Traders say that the price of Alphonso from Devgad has dropped from Rs 500 to 2000 per box. “A box contains from four dozen to six dozen, depending upon the size,” said another tarder. He added that if the supply increases, there will be further drop in price

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:16 AM IST