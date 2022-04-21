Navi Mumbai: Supply of mangoes increases amid fear of unseasonal rainfall

Navi Mumbai: With the increase in supply of mangoes at the wholesale market in Vashi, the prices of mangoes especially Alphonso have dropped upto Rs 500 for a box of two dozen or four dozen. Traders at the wholesale market say the supply is likely to increase as farmers are plucking the fruits fearing rainfall amid the rising temperature.

Farmers in Devgad and other mango growing places are plucking the mature fruits to prevent any loss due to sudden rainfall. “As the mercury level is rising, there is a possibility of heavy wind and rainfall. In such a scenario, mangoes may get damaged and farmers will incur loss,” said a trader at APMC Vashi. He added that farmers are sending mangoes which are almost ready without checking supply and demand.

Normally, during April, the Agriculture Produce Market committee (APMC) receives around 80,000 to 90,000 boxes of all varieties of mangoes everyday. However, the market was receiving around 45,000 to 50,000 boxes. Now, the supply has reached upto 70,000 boxes.

During February, Alphonso, the king of all fruits, is the main attraction in the fruit market at APMC as it starts arriving in good quantity. However, untimely rains have reduced the production of Alphonso.

“Unseasonal rains during the flowering period have had a major impact on production. As a result, the supply is currently declining. The supply of Alphonso is low from the beginning of the season,” said a trader from APMC fruit market.

“April and May are the main seasons for Alphonso. During this period, about 80,000 to 90,000 boxes of Alphonso arrive. The supply of Karnataka Alphonso increases during this period and prices drop,” said the trader. He added that there is no major increase in supply, mango lovers have to pay a higher price.

There is huge demand for Alphonso this year as people could not enjoy the fruits during two years of Covid. However, the market is not receiving in good quantity. At present, 26,000 boxes of Devgad Alphonso are coming in the market, while 20,000 crates of Alphonso are arriving from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Traders are expecting an increase in Alphonso mango arrival between April 25 and May 10.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12:00 PM IST