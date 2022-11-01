Is Aishwarya Rai's lookalike NOT celebrating the Bollywood actress' birthday? Check Aashita Rathore's latest Instagram reel

Is Aishwarya Rai's lookalike NOT celebrating the Bollywood actress' birthday? | Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her birthday today. While several fans and fellow members from the entertainment fraternity have already shared birthday greetings to the Indian actress, it's surprising how her lookalike skipped paying tribute to Aish.

it goes unsaid that fans of the Ponniyin Selvan: I actress follow some of her doppelgängers on social media. One of Aishwarya Rai's lookalikes, Aashita Rathore, who has a massive fan following on Instagram dropped a video earlier this day. If you were guessing the video to be something about Aish or a tribute to her on the special day, you would be left disappointed.

Rathore's latest Instagram reel isn't about Aish's movie or song. Rathore probably had different plans when fans were expecting a birthday tribute to the actress. In the video shared on the social media platform some hours ago, we can see her lip-syncing to the beats of Hum Nahi Tere Dushmano Mein from the film Hungama. To the unvsered, the 2003 release doesn't cast Aishwarya Rai.

Watch: