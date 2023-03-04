IRCTC official website and app face outage during Tatkal booking; netizens express their concerns on Twitter

IRCTC online services seem to be down, resulting in people facing concerns over book their tickets via the digital facility. As people learned about the outage on IRCTC app and the official website, they took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their concerns.

It was noted that most faced the error on the IRCTC portal while trying to book their train tickets via the Tatkal service.

Tatkal bookings are the immediate bookings done only two days prior to the journey date. The bookings open online from 10:00 hours for AC class (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) and at 11:00 hours for Non- AC class (SL/FC/2S). On Saturday, when citizens were trying to book their tickets and avail the Tatkal booking service, they faced an error on the portal which made them rant over the case.

Many brought to notice that they had been trying to login and book their ticket this festival season, but were unable to do so after coming across an unexpected error. Meanwhile, #Tatkal and #irctc made it to the top trends on Twitter.

Check some tweets:

When someone says

Bhai #Tatkal_tickets kaat de

Me : pic.twitter.com/g96AuufaM5 — Sumit Kr Shaurya (@TweetTo_Shaurya) March 4, 2023

@RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @IRCTCofficial @PMOIndia @narendramodi



Sir is this what you called "Digital India"?

I have been trying login in to irctc for more than 30 min in tatkal hours. This is the drama of irctc everyday.

In this festival season we didn't expect it #irctc pic.twitter.com/niz8tUjbK6 — Yogeshwar Nath (@theyogrt) March 4, 2023

#IRCTC @IRCTCofficial @RailMinIndia @GMSRailway This is worst behavior for indian railway thakel is a emergency travel ticket lots of people choose railway mainly reson for safe and low cost. your un shchoulded maintenance to affect for more people is behavior is totally worst. pic.twitter.com/ir2f4XYkRa — Sujith kumar SK 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@sujithkumarSK2) March 4, 2023

IRCTC is down for almost 1hr and app shows its a network issue. Kindly look #irctc @AshwiniVaishnaw @IRCTCofficial pic.twitter.com/Kj2ty8hsd8 — Rajesh Chaudhari (@RC_Speak) March 4, 2023