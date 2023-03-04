IRCTC official website and app face outage during Tatkal booking; netizens express their concerns on Twitter

IRCTC online services seem to be down, resulting in people facing concerns over book their tickets via the digital facility. As people learned about the outage on IRCTC app and the official website, they took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their concerns.
It was noted that most faced the error on the IRCTC portal while trying to book their train tickets via the Tatkal service.
Tatkal bookings are the immediate bookings done only two days prior to the journey date. The bookings open online from 10:00 hours for AC class (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) and at 11:00 hours for Non- AC class (SL/FC/2S). On Saturday, when citizens were trying to book their tickets and avail the Tatkal booking service, they faced an error on the portal which made them rant over the case.
Many brought to notice that they had been trying to login and book their ticket this festival season, but were unable to do so after coming across an unexpected error. Meanwhile, #Tatkal and #irctc made it to the top trends on Twitter.
Check some tweets:
