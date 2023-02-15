Woman tweets of poor-quality food served on Indian trains asks IRCTC, 'Have you ever tasted your own food?' | Twitter- Bhumika

Train journeys always excite most Indians. We try to ensure that our journey should be smooth and enjoyable. One bad event can spoil our travelling experience. Though most Indian families carry home made food for their journey, long distance travel requires food to be ordered. Then, IRCTC thus, comes to rescue but the food sometimes do not match our expectations.

Recently, a woman took to Twitter to complain about the poor quality of food served on Indian trains. Twitter user Bhumika took to Twitter to share a photo of her half-eaten meal on the train which consisted of dal, sabzi, roti and rice. In the caption, she pointed out the authorities and asked, "Have you ever tasted your own food @IRCTCofficial ? Will you ever give such bad quality and taste to your own family and children? It tastes like food for prisoners. The ticket prices are increasing day by day but you are providing the same bad quality food to your customers."

Bhumika further added in the comment section of her post that, "This post is not targeting any IRCTC train staff. It's not the food staff fault. They are just doing their job by delivering us IRCTC food. The food staff members came to refund our money and it wasn't their fault."

Take a look at her tweet below:

Have you ever tasted your own food @IRCTCofficial ? Will you ever give such bad quality and taste to your own family and children? It tastes like food for prisoners. The ticket prices are increasing day by day but you are providing same bad quality food to your customers. pic.twitter.com/GJYJ0eWfXP — Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) February 12, 2023

The post became viral in no time and people reacted strongly to the post. People started tweeting their suggestions and similar experiences with the train journey and the food served by IRCTC.

Some people also suggested the woman carry homemade food in order to prevent such situations.

Read the reactions of the Twitter users below:

Ghar se leke jaaya karo mast paratha aloo ki sabzi aur aam ka achar ❤❤ — Sweta 🌼 (@couchhpotatoo_) February 12, 2023

@IRCTCofficial @irctc_app Where is all the customer money going when still there are dirty washroom and such low quality food. How can you even call this food. You should actually observe the reaction of every passenger eating this food. Street dogs eat better food than this. — Pankhuri (@UriUdiJaye) February 12, 2023

The food is as pathetic as their services, the app is supreme quality bad, the website is a nightmare, charges are massive and the quality is degrading, so bad — Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) February 13, 2023

Some people also criticised the woman saying how come she ate half of it, even though she didn't like it and how does she know that it tastes like prisoners' food.

Food served on trains is definitely not great, but you shouldn’t complain after eating more than half of it and how do you know it tastes like prison food. — Amit (@AmitMovieHolic) February 12, 2023

Madam

There is still a huge margin between what is spent and what is charged.

And this is after the subsidy for fuel that the railways get. So,

1) We keep inflation in mind.

2) The food looks edible. We pay much more for worse food during air travel. pic.twitter.com/UQYHKqsYhu — Medha Shubhangi (@shubhangi_medha) February 13, 2023

IRCTC reacted to the complaint and tweeted:

Sir, kindly share PNR and mobile number in Direct Message (DM)



-IRCTC Official https://t.co/utEzIqAAkm — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) February 12, 2023

The tweet was addressed to a man, as IRCTC referred to her as Sir though the tweet was made by a woman.

A Twitter user responded to IRCTC's tweet and wrote:

Bandi waise hi chidhi hai.. upar se sir bol raha.. 🤦‍♂️ — Toby Flenderson 🇮🇳 "Parody" (@To_beFlenderson) February 12, 2023

