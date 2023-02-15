Woman tweets of poor-quality food served on Indian trains asks IRCTC, 'Have you ever tasted your own food?'

Train journeys always excite most Indians. We try to ensure that our journey should be smooth and enjoyable. One bad event can spoil our travelling experience. Though most Indian families carry home made food for their journey, long distance travel requires food to be ordered. Then, IRCTC thus, comes to rescue but the food sometimes do not match our expectations.
Recently, a woman took to Twitter to complain about the poor quality of food served on Indian trains. Twitter user Bhumika took to Twitter to share a photo of her half-eaten meal on the train which consisted of dal, sabzi, roti and rice. In the caption, she pointed out the authorities and asked, "Have you ever tasted your own food @IRCTCofficial ? Will you ever give such bad quality and taste to your own family and children? It tastes like food for prisoners. The ticket prices are increasing day by day but you are providing the same bad quality food to your customers."
Bhumika further added in the comment section of her post that, "This post is not targeting any IRCTC train staff. It's not the food staff fault. They are just doing their job by delivering us IRCTC food. The food staff members came to refund our money and it wasn't their fault."
Take a look at her tweet below:
The post became viral in no time and people reacted strongly to the post. People started tweeting their suggestions and similar experiences with the train journey and the food served by IRCTC.
Some people also suggested the woman carry homemade food in order to prevent such situations.
Read the reactions of the Twitter users below:
Some people also criticised the woman saying how come she ate half of it, even though she didn't like it and how does she know that it tastes like prisoners' food.
IRCTC reacted to the complaint and tweeted:
The tweet was addressed to a man, as IRCTC referred to her as Sir though the tweet was made by a woman.
A Twitter user responded to IRCTC's tweet and wrote:
