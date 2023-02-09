Surat railway station to undergo transformation that accentuates world class infrastructure & passenger amenities

Surat is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. It is an epicentre of trade & commerce with bustling economic activity which has boosted employment opportunities. WR runs many trains to various directions of the country, thereby catering to the demands of the people of Surat.

Indian Railways is accelerating the work of transforming major stations across the country into a modern & world class stations. 1275 railway stations across the country has been identified for upgradation & modernization under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, out of which 87 stations are in Gujarat. Surat station is also one of them, which will be given a major facelift and is set to become the "New Railway Station of New India".

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the redevelopment work of Surat station has commenced and is progressing in full swing. The work is being undertaken by Surat Integrated Transport Corporation (SITCO) which is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed between the Indian Railways & Government of Gujarat. The station is being redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs. 1475 crore, including the share of Gujarat Govt. of Rs. 462 crore. In Phase I, the work of Rs 980 crore will be undertaken, out of which the Railway’s share is Rs. 683 crore, while that of Gujarat Govt. is Rs. 297 crore. It is targeted to be completed by May 2027.

Giving further details, Thakur stated that Surat station is being developed as a Multi – Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) which will integrate Railways, GSRTC City Bus Terminal station, Metro, etc to provide seamless connectivity. Surat station has been designed with architectural ambience which will ensure that the entire station premises has an overall look and feel of a business centre of international standards. The unified theme through appropriate facade, finishes, colours, materials, textures will add to its splendour. The work under Phase I of this project has already commenced. The work of shifting the utilities such as electrical cables & pipelines are in progress at east side Railway station building. A 164 meter long and 87 meter wide building will be built at this site, which is targeted to be completed in one and a half years. The excavation work is also in progress at the GSRTC site for building foundation and diversion of drainage. The station building on the western side will be demolished once the east side building is ready and necessary offices and installations at West side shifted to new East side station building.

Additionally, the station is also well-equipped with adequate areas for various amenities & facilities. The plan includes segregated Arrival / Departure Passenger Plazas, Congestion free & conflict-free Entry / Exits in Station Premises, underground parking arrangements, etc. The concourse of more than 10900 sqm with adequate seating, waiting area & wide circulation space will have lounges & retail spaces and will be connected by skywalks across the MMTH for better user experience. The concourse / waiting spaces will also consist of passenger amenities & facilities, above the platforms to avoid overcrowding on platforms. The railway station will be 100% Divyang Friendly. 41 lifts and 70 escalators will be installed in the entire station complex. The station building will be Green Building of Platinum rating with features for efficient use of energy, water and other resources, use of renewable energy, etc. The station will also be equipped with the state-of-the-art safety & security technology consisting of intelligently designed features for better station management including SCADA and BMS.