In pics: Garvi Gujarat tourist train, the Bharat Gaurav AC Deluxe train flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 01, 2023
Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train was flagged off on Tuesday from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station for “Garvi Gujarat” tour by Ashwini Vaishnaw
Northern Railway - Twitter
Take a look into some pictures from the tourist train.
Harsh Sanghavi (Minister of State- Home, Industries, Transport) - Twitter
Northern Railway - Twitter
The train consists of 4 first AC coaches, 2 second AC Coaches, one well equipped pantry car and two rail restaurants.
Harsh Sanghavi (Minister of State- Home, Industries, Transport) - Twitter
It can accommodate 156 tourists onboard.
Northern Railway - Twitter
Coaches come with security features like CCTV cameras and security guards. Also, reports suggest that in the entire train there are infotainment systems that will let passengers hear bhajans during morning and evening.
Northern Railway - Twitter
Food time would be fun and no lesser than a five-star restaurant experience at the Garvi Gujarat tourist train.
Twitter @anubhav_40079
The train also hosts a mini library for avid readers.
Twitter: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Taking to Twitter, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a picture of him reading a book from the train's collection. The book was none other than Ajay Singh's "The Architect of the new BJP."
Twitter: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw