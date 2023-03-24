IPS officer Arun Bothra's opinion on 'Throwing currency notes during marriages & music events' goes viral; netizens react | Representative image

Arun Bothra IPS, who often shares engaging content to connect with followers on social media, tweeted his take about showering cash during musical programs and wedding rituals. It caught the attention of netizens and made them react to his opinion.

What did Arun Bothra tweet? He wrote, "Throwing currency notes during marriage ceremonies or musical programs is such a ridiculous thing (sic)." And replies followed.

Check tweet

Throwing currency notes during marriage ceremonies or musical programs is such a ridiculous thing. — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) March 24, 2023

What's your take on people throwing cash during dance and music performances - fun or derogatory? "I always hate this," read a reply, while another condemned the act and wrote, "Some people wouldn't understand the value of money." Netizens agreed with the IPS officer's point and expressed that "Throwing currency notes during marriage ceremonies or musical programs is an unnecessary and wasteful way to celebrate."

People also compared the scenario with similar instances. "Same is valid for smearing cake on face during birthday celebrations," reflected a Twitter user. And another hilariously tweeted, "If Patang lootna is blissful, shaadi ke note lootna is divine."

Check replies